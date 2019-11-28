R.I.P. Master Charles Merhib

It is with great sadness that I report to you the passing of Master Charles Merhib today at 12:40 PM. (11/26/2019)

Charlie was 93 years old and had practiced Uechi Ryu Karate Do as a member of the Walter Mattson Dojo Group for more than 50 years. He was a great friend of late Master Ryuko Tomoyose as well as Master Shintoku Takara.

He was promoted to 9 Dan in 2012 together with late Master Peter McRae and Master Clark Jones.

Walter Mattson