Nov 28 2019

R.I.P. Master Charles Merhib

Memorial Site, Newsflash

by George Mattson

November 28, 2019

It is with great sadness that I report to you the passing of Master Charles Merhib today at 12:40 PM. (11/26/2019)

Charlie was 93 years old and had practiced Uechi Ryu Karate Do as a member of the Walter Mattson Dojo Group for more than 50 years. He was a great friend of late Master Ryuko Tomoyose as well as Master Shintoku Takara.

He was promoted to 9 Dan in 2012 together with late Master Peter McRae and Master Clark Jones.

 

Walter Mattson

1 comment

  1. George Mattson

    December 15, 2019 at 2:21 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment

    Charlie,
    You were my first karate instructor/teacher (Sensei) in Framingham, MA 1973.
    I will never forget you and always honor your spirit.
    May you rest in peace.
    Your student,
    John E. Carlson

