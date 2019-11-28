R.I.P. Master Charles Merhib

It is with great sadness that I report to you the passing of Master Charles Merhib today at 12:40 PM. (11/26/2019)
Charlie was 93 years old and had practiced Uechi Ryu Karate Do as a member of the Walter Mattson Dojo Group for more than 50 years. He was a great friend of late Master Ryuko Tomoyose as well as Master Shintoku Takara.
He was promoted to 9 Dan in 2012 together with late Master Peter McRae and Master Clark Jones.
Walter Mattson
George Mattson
December 15, 2019 at 2:21 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment
Charlie,
You were my first karate instructor/teacher (Sensei) in Framingham, MA 1973.
I will never forget you and always honor your spirit.
May you rest in peace.
Your student,
John E. Carlson