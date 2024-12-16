Clarence Wilder Obituary

In loving memory of Clarence Wilder (Boston, Massachusetts), who departed this world on December 8, 2024 at the age of 71. Clarence leaves behind a legacy remembered by family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to send flowers or leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

As we bid farewell to this luminous soul, let his loved ones carry forward the torch of his memory, illuminating the path ahead with the warmth of his love and the brilliance of his spirit. Though Clarence may journey beyond the horizon of our sight, his essence remains woven into the very fabric of our being — a guiding light in the darkness, a beacon of hope in the night.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17th 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church (230 Warren St, Boston, MA 02119). A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, December 17th 2024 at 11:00 AM at the same location.

