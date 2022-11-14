George Mattson’s 2023 WinterFest Symposium

Susan and I just signed a contract for a beautiful WinterFest facility, and I wanted to get the word out as soon as possible regarding details:



Dates: Thursday, Friday & Saturday, March 9-11th (There will be an optional Sunday, outdoor workout that is not included in the schedule for those who would like to work out another day. Details to follow.

The purpose of a symposium is to allow experts in a given field (martial arts) to meet and present new and innovative reasons for a topic they have chosen, and why their selection is important for Uechi-ryu practitioners.



Presenters will conduct a 30 minute and a 1 hour class demonstrating and teaching their seminar.

I will be contacting you from time to time, updating the WinterFest agenda, including Presenters selected.



Susan has been checking airline prices and they are very low right now.



Lake Mary is a beautiful city with tons of restaurants, Pubs and sites. Plan to spend a couple more days enjoying your stay.



Watch for more information, coming soon.



Best,

George Mattson