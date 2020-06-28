Unsoku – A foot movement exercise that can be used as a warm up or as training tool for Tai Sabaki

By Lee Adams

Good avoidance (Tai Sabaki) is often discussed at seminars and in the dojo, however when we get to training our 2 person kumite drills this all seems to go out of the window and we are back using linear movements, not to mention the lack of centre and correct Maai. Unsoku ( foot movements) is an excellent way to start to develop a better understanding of tai sabaki (Total body avoidance).

The exercise is broken down into 3 groups each of eight individual moves moving forward and back, side to side and turning, entering (Irimini) and turning (Tenkan) see diagram which shows the complete movement graphic.



Unsoku Exercise 1 Movement utilizing entering and maintaining Maai

The Student starts in Shizentai (neutral stance) with Mushin and for our purposes moves into left or right Sanchin Dachi as shown in the diagram, after each move you return to Shizentai and you mind should be cleared (Mushin), bear in mind that movement is relative to the direction attack so Unsoku can be varied depending on how you are attacked, it should also be noted that although the diagram shows a distinct X shape avoidance only needs to be enough not to get struck. The sequence is Forward and left of attach line, Back to shizentai, Moving back and to the right of the attack line, Back to shizentai, Forward and to the right of the attack line, Back to shizentai, Moving back and to the left of the attack line, Back to shizentai.

Unsoku Exercise 2

Avoidance to the side, again the student starts in Shizentai, move off left first the back to centre, try to practise moving into sanchin dachi and then back to shizentai smoothly. The sequence is Left Sanchin Dachi , Middle Shizentai, Right sanchin dachi, Middle Shizentai, Right Sanchin Dachi , Middle Shizentai, Left Sanchin Dachi, Middle Shizentai.



Unsoku Exercise 3 avoidance utilizing turning

The Student starts in Shizentai (neutral stance) with Mushin and for our purposes moves into left or right Sanchin Dachi as shown in the diagram but adding Tankan or turning, after each move you return to Shizentai and you mind should be cleared (Mushin), again bear in mind that movement is relative to the direction attack so Unsoku can be varied depending on how you are attacked, and as in exercise 1 it should also be noted that although the diagram shows a distinct X shape avoidance only needs to be enough not to get struck. The sequence is Forward and left of attach line using a turning motion , Back to shizentai, Forward and to the right of the attack line, Back to shizentai, Moving back and to the left of the attack line using a turning motion , Back to shizentai,, Moving back and to the Right of the attack line using a turning motion, Back to shizentai. These exercises once mastered are relatively simple but are key to effective movement in martial arts, once you have mastered the mechanics of the moves the next challenge is to perform Unsoku as explosive moves, ONLY moving when you hear the count, do pre-empt the count and explode from Shizentai.