In Loving Memory of Robert Paul Blaisdell

Robert Paul Blaisdell, a devoted father, martial artist, and lifelong learner and inspired teacher, passed away on February 21st, 2023. He was born on June 8th, 1946, in Hanover Massachusetts, the youngest son of Eleanor A. Summers and Robert L. Blaisdell, with his two older brothers, Lynnwood and Arthur.

Robert accomplished much in his life. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree with a B.A. in business and would go on to earn two Master’s degrees, one in psychology and the other in finance. He was a proud member of law enforcement as a patrolman in Baltimore MD before moving to the Rockland Police Department, where he retired following an injury. After his police retirement, Robert reinvented himself as a schoolteacher in Weymouth before opening his martial arts school, New England Academy of Karate in Hanson. He achieved the rank of 8th-degree black belt in Uechi-Ryu Karate and a 7th-degree black belt in Kobudo (weaponry), as well as holding the distinguished title of Kyoshi (Master Teacher). Robert’s passion for the arts led him to sponsor youth tournaments and afterschool programs, as well as serve as the Executive Vice President for a martial arts association organizing seminars and hosting events. His efforts inspired countless individuals to discover their own love for martial arts. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 1993.

Ever the innovator, Robert again reinvented himself by starting the financial services agency Boston South Financial Solutions. Robert retired to Florida where he passed on the benefit of his knowledge and experience as a professor in the psychology department at Indian River State College and at the Treasure Coast Police Academy in Fort Pierce FL.

Throughout his personal and professional life, he developed a profound love of learning and teaching and, as a result, became a beloved mentor to many. In his thesis, he wrote, “a teacher is nothing more than an advanced student who understands that the highest level of learning is evidenced in the ability to enlighten others.”

Beyond his many personal and professional accomplishments, Robert’s true joy in life came from his role as a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his three sons, Robert Jr., David, and Jonathan, & spouses, as well as their mother, Joanna, and his grandchildren, Kyle, Hannah, and Cole. He will be deeply missed by his family, students, and friends, and the many he touched with his mentorship throughout his life.

A celebration of Robert’s remarkable life will be held at 1 Camp Kiwanee Road in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Saturday July 8th from 11-4 p.m., with memorial services performed by the first Baptist Church beginning at 3 p.m.