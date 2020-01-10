«

Jan 10 2020

R.I.P. Edward Reavey

by George Mattson

January 10, 2020

REAVEY, Edward Of Dedham Mass died unexpectedly on January 7, 2020. He is survived by his two children Shannon and Edward Reavey, and his brother Fran Reavey.

He loved taking care of his salt water fish, dogs, pistol shooting, and brewing beer and wine. He attended Suffolk University and worked as a Boston Police Officer, and then for the MBTA.

Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, Jan. 12 from 4-8pm. Funeral service in the funeral home Monday, Jan. 13 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

