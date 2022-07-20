Sensei William Meiklejohn passed

It is with heavy heart that I must announce that the Uechi world has lost one of their best this week. My Sensei William ( Bill ) Meiklejohn passed peacefully Monday morning (07/18/2022) after a brief illness.

Bill was a loving husband, a caring father, and an adoring grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as being the embodiment of a true karate-ka and Sensei. He was humble, honorable, loyal, and just an all-around good person.

Sensei Bill was a Rokudan (6th degree black belt) and Renshi (first level master) though his skill and knowledge far exceeded his rank and title.

After several years studying and teaching, Bill finally found his true karate home in the Adams (MA) Youth Center, Inc. teaching mostly kids and teens (and myself) not only Uechiryu Karate, but respect, responsibility, patience, etc…

Sensei was proud of his achievements in the martial arts but, especially proud that all four of his granddaughters wanted to study with him. He truly enjoyed teaching and sharing with young people and I was honored to be able to learn from him and to teach alongside him.

The Uechiryu Community and, in fact, the karate world is a little darker without the guiding light of Sensei Bill Meiklejohn.

Rest easy Bill….my Sensei, my mentor, and above all, my friend…..

Respectfully,

Bob Noel