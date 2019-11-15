President Darin Yee of IUKF 2019 Visit to Honolulu Uechi-ryu Karate-do Club

November 14, 2019

In the Hawaiian Language, the word “ALOHA” mostly functions as a salutation and a greeting. But the word actually conveys a deeper sense of meaning, which the locals expound upon, by breaking the individual letters down into other Hawaiian terms:

A – Akahai: Kindness, expressed with tenderness

L – Lokahi: Unity, expressed with harmony

O – Olu’olu: Agreeable, expressed with pleasantness

H – Ha’aha’a: Humility, expressed with modesty

A – Ahonui: Patience, expressed with perseverance

Aloha is more than just a word of greeting or farewell or a salutation. Aloha means mutual regard and affection and extends warmth in caring with no obligation in return. Aloha is the essence of relationships in which each person is important to every other person for collective existence. Aloha means to hear what is not said, to see what cannot be seen, and to know the unknowable….

On November 9, 2019, Darin Yee-Sensei travelled 5,046 miles from Boston to Hawaii to share his extensive knowledge of Uechi-ryu, to offer his continued support of our Dojo, and to spend his valuable time with us. From the multiple meetings and training sessions throughout the week, we gained much insight into the Tiger, Dragon, Crane roots of our art. We are so grateful to have been shown a new perspective from which to dissect, analyze, and maximize our effectiveness in Kata performance and applications. I’m particularly impressed with the humble manner in which Darin-Sensei interacted with our group. From the youngest member, to the oldest member, he showed patience, kindness, and understanding in freely sharing his knowledge.

Sensei Yee, thank you for your on-going efforts in building a highly supportive International Uechi-ryu Karate Federation, and especially for travelling so far across the globe to help us become better Karateka! Mahalo nui loa for embodying the Spirit of Aloha! We are proud to be an IUKF affiliated Dojo and look forward to your next visit on January 11th and 12th 2020 for our Honolulu Uechi-ryu Gasshuku Regional Workout.

Sincerely,

Albert Cloutier

Honolulu Uechi-Ryu Karate-do Club