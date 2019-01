Last workout in 2018 was a great class with Tim and Patty Dado and Joe Bellone , special guest from New England.

Joe is an amazing Uechi-ryu practitioner who has a boxing and mixed martial background that gives him an insight into the many layers often overlooked in traditional martial arts.

We are looking forward to seeing Joe back at Winterfest where we can continue exploring the fascinating art of Uechi-ryu.