Happy Thanksgiving

The IUKF is extending a sincere wish to our Uechi family for an abundant Thanksgiving. Every year that passes presents different obstacles and so many new gifts. I pray our blessings outweigh any and all our burdens.

Please remember the IUKF is your martial art family. We are at the pinocle of the martial art world and yet we continue to grow and expand.

Rest and enjoy those love ones among you. The IUKF wish you a bountiful and fulfilling day. These types of days should remain with us forever.

Darin Yee

President – IUKF