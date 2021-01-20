Sanchin Testing

How many times do we see Sanchin demonstrated on social media, we tend to see a hard test with the recipient demonstrating the ability to absorb hard kicks to the legs and heavy punches to the body, in others we see softer testing with the recipient’s balance being challenged with the application of pressure against various parts of the Sanchin stance, whilst some are successful some are clearly not, what this shows me is the physical ability of the student under test it doesn’t show me that they fully understand the use of rooting or grounding, or the use of internal strength which is the back bone of Uechi Ryu often referred to within the terms of half hard/half soft.

First of all, remember that the Chinese martial arts and qigongs can be looked at as methods of developing the “internal strength” that has to do with the involuntary-muscle/fascia systems and the tendons and connective tissues (including the mesentery): these involuntary systems add to the normal muscle and bone strength. So, if you are doing Taijiquan, Xingyiquan, Shaolin Northern Fist, Liu He Ba Fa, and so on, you can look at these methods as ways to develop your internal strength that also have a built-in method of fighting. But primarily, we can look at the Chinese/Japanese martial arts systems as being children of internal-strength development. That is their common denominator and that is why they wave the flag of the Yi-Yang symbol, the symbol of the continuous cycle of Open and Close: ☯ – Mike Sigman

In the 2 diagrams we see a general representation of the Sanchin stance, in Fig 1 we see the alignment of the skeletal structure that we should be trying to achieve, when I am reviewing promotion clips for those grading I am often look for the skeletal alignment rather than the execution of the kata. Why? The reason is that the stance is the fundamental aspect of the kata, and it’s something that is often overlooked, have you ever seen someone perform a really good looking kata but will rise and fall when stepping and will wobble when being tested, with the evolution of the western influence of the testing of Sanchin students often try to mitigate the poor stance by leaning into the test.

Half hard half soft.

What I am going to describe is counter intuitive, being strong in a Sanchin stance relies on the student being relaxed (first clue to half hard half soft), is the skeleton is aligned correctly then the student doesn’t need to use muscular strength to keep upright ) ever see the latest craze of balancing objects?). with the muscles relaxed you can then lower your centre then apply a little torque to the feet (pulling the heels slightly inward), this starts the rooting of the stance, and is used when absorbing heavy blows to the lower half of the body directing the force down through the connected bones down into the floor.

In Fig 2 pressure is applied to the upper half of the body, the student drives the back leg into the ground so that the force ascends up into the lower back/spine area, this is augmented by reverse breathing the build-up of the pressure /energy is released when the weight drops in both the waist whilst articulating the skeletal alignment so that the effect is that the tester is being pushed away because they are pushing against the floor. This in effect connects the body through the tanden so functions as a differential linking limbs and joints.

When preforming this the body is relaxed and not rigid (ever seen anyone shake slightly when in being tested?)if the pressure is applied to the arms area then you should try to get under the contact point and direct the energy toward the testers shoulder, if you look closely the shoulders will rise slightly and they the harder they apply pressure the more they are pushed away from you.

The downside it that this is not going to be achieved overnight and takes practise and unfortunately the more you think about what you are doing the more difficult it becomes.

Lee Adams

IUKF GB.