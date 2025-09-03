Home Uechi-Ryu Masters Ryuyu Tomoyose
Uechi-Ryu Masters

Ryuyu Tomoyose

by Cecilia Salbuchi

Tomoyose Ryuyu was Kanbun Uechi’s first and most senior student in Japan. A fellow Okinawan immigrant, Tomoyose met Kanbun Uechi in Wakayama, Japan, around 1924 while they both worked at a spinning mill. He convinced Kanbun Uechi to end a self-imposed ban and begin teaching the Pangainoon.
After Kanbun Uechi returned to Okinawa, Tomoyose took over teaching at the dojo he established in Wakayama. He later helped his son, Ryuko Tomoyose, convince Kanei Uechi to establish a dojo in Okinawa, solidifying the lineage of the Uechi-Ryu style.

Uechi Ryu Karate IUKF Argentina Website Technical Support for Uechi-ryu.com

Related Articles

Saburo Uehara

Ryuko Tomoyose

Uechi Kanei

Uechi Kanbun

Leave a Comment

@2022 - All Right Reserved. SiteFun