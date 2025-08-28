WinterFest Get ready for WinterFest 2026 by Cecilia Salbuchi August 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 Link to the store https://store.fastcommerce.com/EasternArts/home.html 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Cecilia Salbuchi Uechi Ryu Karate IUKF Argentina Website Technical Support for Uechi-ryu.com previous post The Dos and Don’ts of Bag Training next post Uechi Kanbun Related Articles George E. Mattson 2025 WinterFest Complete Event Schedule February 17, 2025 George Mattson’s 2023 WinterFest Symposium November 14, 2022 2020 Winterfest! December 28, 2019 2020 Winterest review March 12, 2019 2019 Winterfest Schedule February 5, 2019 Time for us all to Winterfest!! January 17, 2016 Sign up today for WinterFest February 3, 2015 WinterFest 2015 – March 6th and 7th! February 18, 2014 WinterFest News!!! February 14, 2012 WinterFest 2016 – Uechi-ryu in the sun! February 12, 2012 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.