WinterFest 2018 Update

WinterFest – 2018

2018 Uechi-ryu WinterFest

March 9, 10, 11th, 2018

Note: Canadians will receive a discount! (because of their dollar devaluation)

Friday and Saturday Facility: We have outgrown the indoor space used in previous WinterFests so we have reserved the MLK Hall in Mount Dora for Friday and Saturday.

Schedule:

Friday, , 9AM: – 3PM Uechi-ryu Seminars by Master Instructors. Sensei Mattson will be conducting speed, reflex and power competition utilizing Herman Trainer, throughout the day.

Lunch from 12 – 1PM Served at the facility.

1PM – 3:00PM Uechi kata and drills for adults

3:00PM – 6:00PM – Free time – sightseeing.

6:00PM – 9:00PM – Dinner and music : 1884 Restaurant: (Click Here for directions)

Saturday – WinterFest Seminars 9AM-3PM

Saturday: 9AM-3PM: All day workout. . . Traditional Uechi-ryu, Okinawa traditional weapon training, Grappling, Sport competition, Standup-Jujutsu, Realist “mindset” training and much more.

Sensei Mattson will be conducting speed, reflex and power competition utilizing Herman Trainer, throughout the day. Lunch from 12 – 1PM Served at the facility.

3PM – 6PM: Free time to enjoy the sights and sounds of Mount Dora.

Saturday evening party: 6 PM- 11PM: Party at 1884 Restaurant. Click Link for directions

Sunday facility: Mount Dora Donnelly Building. (Click Here for Directions)

Sunday: Dan tests, Adult weapons and Uechi seminars. 9AM-11 Noon.

Sunday: 9am– 12 Noon. Junior Class on the patio.

Inside, open practice from 1:30PM – 3PM

Tuition, $150 per person for the 3 days,

children under 14 years old, $35 per day.

Day Pass $75 per day for a Friday or Saturday.

$35 for Sunday.

Presenters: Posted as they are confirmed: George Mattson, Darin Yee, Tim Dando, Patty Dando, David Berndt, Roy Bedard, John Spencer, George Schriefer, Joe Guidry, Harry Skeffington, Tom Bentley, Dan Del Sonno and Greg Postal.

Kata Bunkai – Most Uechika understand applications of kata only on the most rudimentary level (e.g. ‘turn, block, counterpunch’), practicing kata and self-defense techniques in isolation from one another as if they were completely separate entities. Learning to interpret kata movements in more advanced/sophisticated ways and then drilling those applications with a partner facilitates significantly greater progress in self-defense techniques inherent in the Uechi-Ryu curriculum. After learning and drilling some applications in the seminar, we will move to some general principles of kata bunkai; tools which should allow students to utilize this learning process in future training.

Yakusoku Kumite – Every drill has inherent limitations, often deliberately built in to allow fairly realistic training without serious injury to practitioners. Mistaking these representations for reality, rather than training method can lead to complacency and overconfidence however dispensing with these drills in favor of only jiyu kumite results in an equally flawed practice. Instead, by training kyu or dan kumite while varying distance, timing, speed, etc. one can develop significant improvements in real world self-defense application that static, stilted versions of these drills cannot achieve.

Discussion, training and application of the Bo staff (six foot stick), the Jiffa (hair pin/fastener) which is also known as a Tinaka (small inside hand weapon) and the Jo, as they relate to martial arts training and more specifically to Uechi Ryu training and development. The focus will be on body movement and the development and application of power.

The weapons training complements and supplements good Uechi training by the utilization of the whole body – arms, shoulders, hips, legs, etc.,. Applications of the techniques will demonstrate the interrelationship of weapons and empty hand movements as they relate to the effective execution of Uechi movements. Hopefully, all attendees will leave with a better understanding of the Uechi system and an improved ability to execute their Uechi techniques.

George Schriefer, Joe Guidry and Tom Bentley will be working with the Bo, Jiffa and Jo on Friday and Saturday. I will be teaching a traditional Uechi-ryu class on Friday and Saturday morning from 9-10AM.

This is going to be a fantastic year. Make your plans early to be part of the action. If you have any questions, please feel free to e-mail me.

Best,

George E. Mattson