Summerfest Masters’ Test Information

International Uechi Karate Federation & Uechiryu Butokukai Master’s Test

REQUIRED ELEMENTS TO GEORGE E MATTSON’S MASTER’S TESTING AND GRADUATION

AT SUMMERFEST

August 3rd and 4th, 2018

Please remember the following:

Fill out the online Application in its entirety (CLICK HERE). We should have all the information we need, but you will be surprised how many vital bits of information get lost over the years. The proper completion of this application will assure all records are accurate. Please note: You must be recommended by and appropriate Uechi Instructor (i.e. someone who is two levels higher than your current rank) in order to test at SummerFest.

Forward information about yourself Bio: Two or three paragraphs explaining why you began training, what keeps you going and fun Uechi stories.

Photos: Fifteen or twenty past and present photos of you teaching, training and even a few outside the dojo. These will be used in the program and on social media (with your permission) to give the participants of this year’s SummerFest a preview of the candidates.

Videos: Accumulative videos of your training and preparation for your test. As with the photos, this will be used on social media for the purpose of showing how a master gets ready for a test.

Be prepared to Test. The criteria of the test at this year’s SummerFest includes SANCHIN

SEISAN

SANSEIRU

Be prepared to conduct one seminar. Participants of this year’s SummerFest are anxious to work with the newly promoted Masters.

Be in attendance for both Friday and Saturday’s Training Sessions. Participants of this year’s SummerFest are there to excel in their training and in their mentality as a martial artist. Participating in the training seminars, gives them an opportunity to see you in action and, in some cases, get a chance to know you.

Be prepared to demonstrate a kata or drill at the Graduation Ceremony. This can literally be anything you would like to do. Historically, many graduates have chosen their favorite kata to perform and have performed kumite or quick drills of their own design. We ask that all performances stay under two minutes in length.