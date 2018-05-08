«

May 08 2018

Summerfest Masters Celebration . . .

Categories:

George Mattson's Corner, SummerFest

by George Mattson

May 8, 2018

Uechi-ryu is (or should be) a life-long activity. Our senior members take their roles in our Uechi-ryu community very seriously. They train in a healthful and intelligent manner as well and are proud to display their skills in front of their peers before accepting advanced ranks and before being honored with titles of Renshi, Kyoshi or Hanshi.

Our annual Summerfest Masters Celebration has become the perfect place for honoring these seniors.

In the following video, Neal Stone demonstrates some of the physical training that supplements his intensive Uechi training.

Neil Stone Gym Workout

Join Neil Stone, Sensei of the Brookline, NH dojo, as he prepares for his 8th Degree Black Belt Test. Learn more at www.uechiryubutokukai.com/summerfest.

Posted by Uechiryu Butokukai on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+Email this to someonePrint this page

Permanent link to this article: http://uechi-ryu.com/summerfest-masters-celebration-2/

Leave a Reply