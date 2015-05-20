«

»

Silver Shoken Ring Arrived!!!

by George Mattson

May 20, 2015

Susan will be mailing them out tomorrow!!!

They look great! ring-3 ring-sm-1 ring-sm-2 ring-sm-3

  1. Henry

    May 31, 2015 at 12:07 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment

    Received mine. Beautiful.

    Word of advice: Make sure it is sized as tight as possible because the top of the ring is a bit heavy and tends to roll to the sides if not sized properly.

    Buy it. You will not regret it!

