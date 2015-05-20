Susan will be mailing them out tomorrow!!!
May 20 2015
Silver Shoken Ring Arrived!!!
Permanent link to this article: http://uechi-ryu.com/silver-shoken-ring-arrived/
1 comment
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Permanent link to this article: http://uechi-ryu.com/silver-shoken-ring-arrived/
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Henry
May 31, 2015 at 12:07 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment
Received mine. Beautiful.
Word of advice: Make sure it is sized as tight as possible because the top of the ring is a bit heavy and tends to roll to the sides if not sized properly.
Buy it. You will not regret it!