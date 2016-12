Dear Mr George Mattson, my name is Carlos Lopez, I was a Student and a friend of Joe Marzilli back in the 90s. I later train with Rick Potrekus in Lake Worth, florida. It is with deep sorrow that I give you the bad news of the passing of Sensei Joe Marzilli in April 21,2016

He was 84, and early Uechi-ryu pioneer. He spoke of you often and of the good work you have done for- Uechi-ryu.

Thank You:

Carlos F. Lopez

Shodan,Uechi-ryu.