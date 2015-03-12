«

Mar 12 2015

Minimum Order Reached!

Chairman's Corner

by George Mattson

March 12, 2015

We have the paid orders necessary to fulfill the manufacturing requirements for our custom designed martial art ring and the order will be placed March 31st. The final price is $175, which includes shipping to USA.

shoken ring sample

  1. Henry

    May 31, 2015 at 12:11 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment

    John,
    I will post it on the International Uechi Ryu Karate Federation Face Book page.
    Please give John Spencer my regards.
    Henry Thom

  2. JOHNGRIFFIN

    March 21, 2015 at 12:51 AM (UTC 7) Link to this comment

    Sensei Mattson. I hope this message reaches you. John Spencer said you would be able to put a link in your website directing people to our July 6-11 Koshukai at UCONN. The link can be had at http://www.UechiKarate.com

    many thanks

    Respectfully,

    John Griffin

