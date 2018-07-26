John Thurston Passes. . .

John Thurston, an Attorney and long-time resident of Marshfield, passed away on July 21, 2018 at the age of 72. John was a beloved husband and father and was a man of many interests. He achieved a 6th degree blackbelt in Uechi-Ryu Karate, and taught classes for many years.He was the beloved husband of Joan Thurston and dear father of Elizabeth Wyatt and her husband Paul of Marshfield.

John leaves his sisters in-law Justine Thurston of Hingham and Donna Carson of Conn., brothers in-law Joseph Clancy of Cohasset and Feng Zhou of Conn, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings Richard Thurston, Susan Clancy, and Joan Donovan. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, skiing, and hunting. He was interested in anything that would bring him out into the woods, waters and wilds of New England. John was also a passionate student of history. His workspaces were decorated with the many books, historical artifacts and curiosities he had gathered over his long life. There was nothing he loved more than an audience for his latest historical revelation. As a father, teacher and family man, he will be sorely missed.