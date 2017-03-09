James Thompson Seminar

TOPICS:

Thompson Sensei has over 50 years of experience in the martial arts. Not only is he proficient in Uechi Ryu Karate, he has also trained in Okinawan Kobudo, Aikido, Judo, and Tang Soo Do. The intent of this seminar is to provide attendees with a greater understanding of Okinawan Karate and the martial arts in general. This is a great opportunity to train with a Uechi Ryu Judan!