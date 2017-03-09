«

Mar 09 2017

James Thompson Seminar

by George Mattson

March 9, 2017

 

WHERE: Gettysburg YWCA

909 Fairfield Road

Gettysburg, PA 17325

http://www.ywcagettysburg.org/
WHEN: Saturday, 29 April 2017
     Seminar 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
     Dinner 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
ATTENDEES: This event will be open to all ranks, and to all styles, with focus on learning from each other.
TOPICS: Thompson Sensei has over 50 years of experience in the martial arts. Not only is he proficient in Uechi Ryu Karate, he has also trained in Okinawan Kobudo, Aikido, Judo, and Tang Soo Do. The intent of this seminar is to provide attendees with a greater understanding of Okinawan Karate and the martial arts in general. This is a great opportunity to train with a Uechi Ryu Judan!

 

