Holiday Wishes

It’s that time of year again where we remember all the good people we have in our common training interest. I’ve heard many say how elementary our system is when in truth, it is the most diverse system I know and I’ve studied a few.

Straight and hard simplifies it’s intent where the target is determined and your attack is established and directed. Our system is mostly circular and half soft where your targets and usage can be infinite. That’s why there are so many differences in opinion regarding how our movements are used. Circular has so many different points of contact in it’s path. Hard and soft with a full understanding will allow all participants the usage of every movement in our system. This is regardless if you are the strongest and the biggest who’ll blast through everything in your path or the smallest where you rely more on skill and technique to achieve your goal.

The most important thing for us to remember is to respect each other and our ideas. We are all knowledgeable martial artist who dedicated many years to our study of Uechi-Ryu. We must be tolerant to the difference we see and hear form our esteem brothers and sisters. No one person knows everything.

During this season of peace and good will, let us recognize the enormous effort we’ve all invested in our art and respect the fact that the next person is no less invested.

With that said, I hope you’ve had a bountiful Thanksgiving and wish you the merriest holiday season this year and every year to come. I wish you good health and prosperity. Stay healthy and workout to your fullest. Knowledge is never ending.

Love and Peace to All,

Darin Yee