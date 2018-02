Presenter: Harry Skeffington

Seminar Name: hojo undō is not a mindless drill

Description: Last Winterfest, we examined hojo undo as a two-person drill. We examined using inside blocks as well as the traditional outside blocks. In this examination, we observed timing and distance variations while training. This seminar we will add trapping from both inside and outside positions. This knowledge will enhance both beginner and experienced practitioner of Uechi-Ryu.