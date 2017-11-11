Darin Yee Visits Cuba

Dear Sensei Darin Yee:

I hope that you arrive home well and that everyone is well.

Thank you so much for everything. All my students and I are very grateful.

I can go to seminary with any teacher and I can receive advice from any teacher, but you can sleep peacefully and confidently that MY teacher is you and I will always be waiting for you for your teachings.

I do not consider it just my sensei since it has passed the knowledge barrier. You are my father to me, here you have a son who does not have his blood. Be aware that we are always waiting for you.

God bless you.

Noslem

==============================================

Dear Sensei Darin Yee:

Espero que allá llegando bien y que encuentre a todos bien.

Muchas gracias por todo. Todos mis alumnos y yo le estamos muy agradecidos.

Yo puedo pasar seminario con cualquier maestro y puedo recibir consejos de cualquier maestro, pero puede dormir tranquilo y seguro que MI maestro es usted y siempre estaré esperando por usted para sus enseñanzas.

No lo considero mi Sensei ya que ha pasado la barrera del conocimiento. Usted para mi es mi padre, aquí tiene un hijo que no tiene sus sangre. Cuídese que siempre lo estamos esperando.

Dios lo bendiga.

Noslem