Bill Bauknecht Passes

The Uechi world lost one its most honorable and respected martial artist last night. 1/9/2015. Bill fought a gallant fight against Cancer for over nineteen years with the the same determination, strength and patience he put into everything he ever did. He was a close friend and will be greatly missed

UPDATE:

Just in from Art Rabesa:

Jan. 24 at 10AM. Chapman, Cole and Gleason funeral home Mashpee.

There should be a very good Uechi-Ryu representation .

I’ll gather everyone up and bring them in together.

Bill would like that.

