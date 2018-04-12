Shubukan Uechi-Ryu Classic

by the Uechi Group

Date: April 28, 2018 8:00: Set up, Pre-Registration, Payment 9:00: Skills Competition 9:50: Opening Remarks and Kick Off 10:00: Official Tournament Starts Location: Centre Scolaire de la Rive-Sud 20 Small Path Evangeline Cookville, NS B4V 8Z9

Fees: Member: $20.00 Non-member: $30.00 (includes annual membership)

Events: Kata 2-Person Sets Skills Competition, (5-10 yrs.)

Divisions: (5-8 yrs.) (9-11 yrs.) (12-14 yrs.) (15-17 yrs.) (18+ yrs.) Experience: (Under 1 year) (Under three years) (Greater than three years)

Registration: Pre-Registration by April 26, is mandatory however payment will be at the door. Email Pre-Registration details c/o Mark Burgess to exitwithmark@gmail.com. Details to include: Name: Birthdate: Age: Club: Event(s) Entered: Years of Experience:

Other: Divisions and Age Groups may change due to the number of competitors For more details about the event check out The Uechi Group Facebook Group or email Brian Stoodley at brian@biotechorthotics.com